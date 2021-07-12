Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Portofino Stand Up Paddleboard by Trail Outdoors - Review

By Stacey Dutton
kentlive.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePippa is a Pilates instructor from Swansea who tried paddleboarding 3 years ago and was hooked after the first time. So, she immediately went out and ordered a board! She is training as a paddleboard teacher and has a group of 20 members with whom she arranges regular outings. Pippa...

www.kentlive.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddleboarding#Portofino#Great Outdoors#Deflation#Sup Progress#Bluefin 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Surfing
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

10 best stand-up paddleboards for watersports pros and those just dipping a toe in

It may sound obvious, but the first thing you need to know about your stand-up paddleboard (or SUP) is how easy it makes it for you to get vertical – that means the board is stable in the water, which is good, no matter how much experience you’ve got.The wider the board, the more stable it will be, although it will impact the speed, and you’ll probably have to reach over slightly further to get your blade in the water.The shape of your board will change over time as you grow in confidence and demand different things from your SUP...
Athens News

Intro to Stand Up Paddle boarding

Meet at the beach for instruction and then try a SUP on the lake. All equipment provided. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and must be physically able to handle the paddle board as evaluated by the instructor. Ages 13 and above.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Flexibly Designed Outdoor Daybeds

The Hamptons reclinable daybed has been designed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform's 2021 collection as a functional furniture piece for outdoor spaces to enhance style and comfort. The outdoor daybed is constructed using solid iroko wood that's removed for its warm appearance and its ability to easily withstand exposure to water, while also having antibacterial properties. The bed's form allows it to be laid flat or adjusted with the rear support up on an angle to let sitters enjoy a range of different positions.
AccidentsBBC

Freshwater East: Callum Jones left paralysed after diving into sea

A 20-year-old has been left paralysed from the waist down after running down a beach and diving into the sea. Callum Jones was with friends at Freshwater East beach in Pembrokeshire when he was spotted face-down in the water on Thursday, 22 July. He underwent an eight-hour operation but his...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Outdoors: Hark, is that the motorized Kelly Trail System beckoning?

My most acute sense out on the trail? So glad you asked. Listen up: It’s got to be hearing. The acoustics of a run or hike contribute much to my enjoyment — the cawing of a crow, the rustle of a darting Abert’s squirrel, the satisfying crunch of my footfalls on a needle-cushioned path. Likewise, few things can spoil an outing like the rumbling of big rigs on the interstate or the rev of off-road vehicles dopplering off the pines.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Bright Patterned Summer Streetwear

The new PLEASURES Summer 2021 collection is the latest from the Los Angeles fashion label. This time around, it celebrates a global collective of creative minds, displaying the subversive styles from everyone included. Some of those that are honored in the capsule include the names of Wyatt Knowles, graphic designer...
Florence, ORThesiuslaw News

On the Trail — A Review of Taylor Dunes Trail

July 17, 2021 — Nestled in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area near Westlake is the Taylor Dunes Trailhead, offering a 2.6 mile out-and-back trail through the forest, over the dunes and out to the beach. To access the trailhead from Florence, people can head south on Highway 101 over...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Storybarn's Summer Outdoor Trail

Get ready for an outdoor adventure around Calderstones Park this summer! Help our Storyhunters solve a mystery and put together a disappearing book.. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Storybarn is bringing an action-packed outdoor adventure to Calderstones...
Robbins, TNCrossville Chronicle

ROUND ROBBINS: Kick for the shore and then — Stand Up!

My first trip as a baby was when I was three weeks old. We went to Fort Lauderdale, where Mother and her siblings did the bulk of their growing up. Mimi and Pappy still lived there, as did Uncle George and Aunt Sioux, so I guess it was my introduction to the family.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Posted by
Monsterz Mama

Anthrodesk Standing Desk Converter - Review

In the past I have discussed the issues I have felt since having Brooks and how it has affected my body. But something I haven’t really shared which is a real issue is that I struggle a lot to sit, sitting on hard surfaces is painful and leaves my pelvis and hips in so much pain. I am doing exercises to work on this, but this is something that is going to take time to correct. Something that I am not very patient with.
Hobbieskingsriverlife.com

Outdoors, Oars, & Oaths By Tonya Kappes: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Outdoors, Oars, & Oaths, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. Mae West may find it difficult to remember her life as a New York “pampered wife” with all its perks and privileges, but, although events she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy, she was forced to leave due to her now late-husband’s financial crimes with only basic items, a camper, and a deed of ownership to the much-need-of-repair Happy Trails Campground. Normal, Kentucky, not far from where she grew up and swore she never return to, has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. With her hard work, successful planning, and a great deal of help over the past couple of years, she built a popular, full-service destination and contributed to the boon to the local economy. In many ways, she is living her best life with a renewed relationship with her adopted mother and foster brother, valued friendships, and a loving boyfriend providing her some great contacts in law enforcement. All of that she’ll need since her life in Normal hasn’t always been normal with mayhem, mystery, and murder too often invading her peace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy