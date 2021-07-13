Cancel
Utica, NY

Business News: Petronio named director of MVCC Hospitality programs

Observer-Dispatch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohawk Valley Community College has named Vincent Petronio director of hospitality programs in the School of Business & Hospitality. Petronio is an accomplished executive chef and entrepreneur in the Mohawk Valley, who with his business partners launched the restaurant mōtus in downtown Utica. He earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts management with a focus in beverage management at the Culinary Institute of America. While in school, he worked at Blue Hill at Stone Barns under Chef Dan Barber, where he developed and refined his passion for local, sustainable, and handcrafted food and beverage. After graduation, Petronio returned to the Mohawk Valley and honed his craft while working at The Tailor and The Cook as a sous chef, chef de cuisine, and providing direct supervision to all kitchen staff. With mōtus, he strives to bring together an approachable atmosphere with a quality of cuisine and service found at the most celebrated establishments in the country.

