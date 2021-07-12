Cancel
Alanna Royale, DK the Drummer, Phangs & LFO, danny G, Briston Maroney & Manchester Orchestra, Taela & More On This Week’s Playlist

By Wes Davenport
nocountryfornewnashville.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 1 No Country homie Alanna Royale makes us “Fall In Love Again” with her beautiful blend of soul and R&B. DK the Drummer is coming for us with “A Dagger” that features unstoppable duo Daisha McBride and Wyn Starks. And yes, you’re reading that right: Phangs teamed up with “Summer Girls” legends LFO for “Digital Age.” Follow and listen to this week’s playlist!

