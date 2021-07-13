This Day In History, July 13th, 2021 – “A Guide to Moving West”
It was just 234 years ago today, July 13, 1787, when the Confederation Congress, under the Articles of Confederation, our governing documents before the Constitution, established a set of guidelines, of which many are still followed today. These guidelines were created in order to establish how the U.S. organizes new territories and states. Subjects like education, churches, and early attempts to ban slavery, were discussed and enforced in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787.www.signalsaz.com
