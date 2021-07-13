This Day In History, July 13th, 2021 – “A Guide to Moving West”

Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state however, in this case it kind of applies because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in...although once that would happen, the harsh reality that even though it LOOKS as clear and blue as tropical waters, it certainly wouldn't feel that way. I'm not sure of the water temperature but I'm guessing it would be a good 30-40 degrees colder...but still gorgeous nonetheless.