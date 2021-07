HOLTVILLE – The American Youth Football program in Holtville is in dire need of young boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 13 who want to play football. The Holtville AYF (formerly Holtville Pop Warner) is hoping to field three teams for the upcoming season that is scheduled to begin playing games at the end of August. There is an AYF Flag Football team for children between 5 and 7 years old, a 10-and-under tackle group and a 13-and-under tackle team that Holtville is hoping to field.