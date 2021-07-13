Relic teasing a new Company of Heroes reveal today (or possibly DLC)
Relic Entertainment, who you may know as the studio behind Company of Heroes, has teased that it will announce something new today, and it all seems very World War 2-related. A countdown timer that has been posted to the studio’s Twitch page (embedded below) will expire today at 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. If you look at the Twitch stream, you’ll see an eagle’s-eye view of Italy which is occasionally interrupted with wartime-era footage of the era.www.vg247.com
