Relic teasing a new Company of Heroes reveal today (or possibly DLC)

Before any battle plans were even drawn up for Company of Heroes 3, Relic flew a small group of series veterans into Vancouver to get their feedback on what the next installment should be. Thus, this long-awaited sequel has been a sort of collaboration between the devs and fans since basically the very beginning. It was players they selected who voted overwhelmingly for the Mediterranean theater as the setting, and gave them detailed feedback on the playable armies to make sure they were fun on the field and felt the way both history and RTS enthusiasts felt they should.