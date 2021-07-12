The White Lotus
The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The White Lotus is a class-conscious comedy of manners, and it gets a ton of mileage out of its incredible and deep cast, who each play their variations on upper-class entitlement with subtlety and humor. While this kind of story was out of fashion for many years, the popularity of shows like Succession and films like Parasite is proving that audiences are hungry for more content that addresses the growing financial disparities in the United States and beyond.www.commonsensemedia.org
