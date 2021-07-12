Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The White Lotus

By Marty Brown
commonsensemedia.org
 18 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The White Lotus is a class-conscious comedy of manners, and it gets a ton of mileage out of its incredible and deep cast, who each play their variations on upper-class entitlement with subtlety and humor. While this kind of story was out of fashion for many years, the popularity of shows like Succession and films like Parasite is proving that audiences are hungry for more content that addresses the growing financial disparities in the United States and beyond.

www.commonsensemedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Lotus#Premiere#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Watch Sydney Sweeney Get Ready for The White Lotus Premiere

At just 23, Sydney Sweeney is booked and busy. Following breakout roles in Sharp Objects, Euphoria, and The Handmaid’s Tale, the American actor is back with her latest project: starring as Olivia in HBO Max’s The White Lotus, a new miniseries about a group of guests and employees at a tropical resort in Hawaii. Sweeney costars as Olivia, the cynical daughter of Connie Britton and Steve Zahn’s characters, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, and more. “It’s the first time I’ve done a dramedy,” Sweeney tells Vogue. “My character is very different. Olivia is kind of crazy: She’s very dry and sarcastic, and a little bit of a bitch.”
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Fortunes change and doubt spreads in a consistently sly White Lotus

In the new documentary Roadrunner, about the life and death of Anthony Bourdain, a clip plays from a 2011 episode of Bourdain’s show No Reservations. In it, Josh Homme—Bourdain’s close friend and lead singer of the band Queens of the Stone Age—says of the “bittersweet curse” of travel, “Nothing feels better than going home, and nothing feels better than leaving home.” At first, it seemed like the vacationers in The White Lotus might agree with the latter part of that statement, and might be indulging in the joy of being away from the familiar and living it up in the new. But now we’re on the second day of life in paradise, and in “New Day,” we see how rapidly fortunes can change—figuratively, of course! Sure, we know someone dies at the end of this week in Hawaii. Lose their money, though? Ee gads! Would Mike White really be so cruel?
TV Seriessignalscv.com

‘The White Lotus’ follows staff, vacationers’ misadventures

Two and a half stars (out of four) A six-episode series airing Sundays on HBO starting July 11, and streaming on HBO Max. We begin at the end in the six-part HBO series “The White Lotus,” with a casket being loaded onto a plane. Flash back a week earlier, and we’re introduced to the core group of characters in writer-director Mike White’s dark and ice cold and intermittently intriguing but unfortunately off-putting social satire.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Blade Runner: Black Lotus releases trailer and poster

The first series of the Blade Runner universe is now ready to premiere. The show, Black Lotus, released its first trailer and an official poster. As part of the inauguration of the San Diego Comic Con, Adult Swim Y Crunchyroll released the first official trailer of the series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The show will focus on a replicant, as opposed to the two films in the franchise, which focused on police hunting them. The historical arc will be in 2032, between the first and the second film.
TV & VideosCollider

Jennifer Coolidge on How Mike White Wrote Her 'White Lotus' Role Specifically For Her

Written and directed by Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), the six-episode limited HBO series The White Lotus is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows a group of new guests, each with their own set of needs and quirks, as they check in to relax in paradise. When things get more dramatic and the vacationers get more demanding, the hotel manager (Murray Bartlett) finds himself caught in a downward spiral of his own. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, Fred Hechinger and Natasha Rothwell.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus episode 3 spoilers: Secrets and scuba class

As we prepare for The White Lotus episode 3 to arrive on HBO next week, what’s the big story that’s at the center of it? That’s honestly a hard thing to figure out! The biggest issue here is mostly that there is such a large cast and every person has their own unique role to play. Some of the stories will intertwine, but above all else the slogan above should be your series summary: “Paradise is no vacation.” Sure, we’ve got a beautiful locale at the center of the show, but if you’ve been on a trip before, you probably know that very few things ever go according to plan.
TV Seriesnwaonline.com

TELEVISION: 'White Lotus' satirizes privilege at island resort

From the Lannisters to the Roys, rich people behaving badly is a sweet spot for HBO. In the satirical limited series "The White Lotus," that tradition is extended to an exclusive Hawaiian resort where a group of wealthy guests with ample baggage has turned paradise into a living hell, both for themselves and for the staff tasked with serving them.
Hawaii StateDecider

Where is ‘The White Lotus’ Filmed? Inside the Hawaii Filming Location

HBO takes us to a tropical resort in their recent original satire comedy-drama series The White Lotus, but it isn’t exactly the paradise it initially seems to be. While the show itself follows the vacations of several different guests (who are played Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydeny Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady and more) at the fictional White Lotus hotel, over a week-long time period their relaxing and rejuvenating stays slowly spiral into darker complexities and truths for themselves, the hotel’s seemingly-cheerful employees (played by Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell and more), and the location, itself.
Atlanta, GAThe Ringer

Michaela Coel in the MCU, ‘Donda’ Musings, ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Episode 3

Chris and Andy catch up on some things they missed during their week off, including news that Michaela Coel will be in Black Panther 2 (2:17) and Kanye West taking up residency in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes up his forthcoming album Donda (20:59). Then they cover the premiere of Ted Lasso Season 2 (33:59) and the third episode of The White Lotus (43:25).
TV & VideosThrillist

How a Seasick Jennifer Coolidge Gave the Funniest TV Performance of the Year in 'The White Lotus'

Coolidge forces a bunch of strangers to attend a very uncomfortable boat ceremony in the HBO series. Jennifer Coolidge did not want to film on a boat. In the third episode of Mike White's brilliant new HBO limited series The White Lotus, which chronicles the spoiled patrons and overworked staff members at a luxurious Hawaiian resort, Coolidge's character, a lonely alcoholic named Tanya McQuoid, boards a yacht to scatter her mother's ashes. She's joined by her new friend, the hotel spa manager (Natasha Rothwell), and an attractive couple on their honeymoon, Rachel and Shane Patton (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy), who think they are about to have a romantic dinner at sea when Tanya launches into a impassioned and awkward wail of a eulogy that's one of the most painful and funny things you'll see on television this year.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Murray Bartlett Talks Scene-Stealing 'White Lotus' Role and Facing Off With Jake Lacy (Exclusive)

After breaking out with the short-lived series Looking, Australian actor Murray Bartlett is back on HBO in Mike White’s dramedy and social satire, The White Lotus, as the much put-upon Hawaiian resort manager Armond. While just one of many stars in the ensemble, which includes Connie Britton, Jake Lacy, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn, Murray delivers a scene-stealing performance that becomes increasingly more unhinged over the course of the limited series’ six episodes -- and it’s one not to be missed.
TV SeriesPosted by
Architectural Digest

How The White Lotus Transformed the Four Seasons Maui Into a Zany TV Show Set

HBO’s summer series The White Lotus finds a group of very rich and somewhat clueless hotel guests taking a week’s vacation at a sumptuous resort in Hawaii. Rather than build hotel room sets on a soundstage in Los Angeles, series creator Mike White filmed inside the Four Seasons in Maui, which was closed due to COVID-19. Though the hotel exteriors, including an infinity pool and gorgeous beachfront, were camera-ready, the rooms, done in a neutral palette, were deemed too bland for filming. Per hotel restrictions, production designer Laura Fox could not paint or otherwise alter their pale wallpaper or move the headboards. Still, she managed to redecorate the rooms to celebrate the natural flora of the island and reflect the personalities of the eccentric characters.
TV Seriesthecomedybureau.com

The White Lotus Is Absolutely the Series That You Should Be Watching Right Now

Sure, the arrivals of season 2 of both Ted Lasso and I Think You Should Leave are dominating the conversation of comedy on television right now for very good and clear reasons. One is garnering a record amount of Emmy nominations for a freshman comedy and the other delivers on being the sort of absurdist, daft brilliance that we need to make it through the current moments of 2021.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Where is ‘White Lotus’ Filmed? I Stayed There and It's Nothing Like the Show

Sure, there's nothing so alluring in our post-lockdown world as the thought of jetting off to some resort with swaying palm trees and unspoiled beach coves. That's part of the appeal of the new HBO dramedy, The White Lotus, in which a collection of entitled mostly white guests arrive at a resort staffed by a culturally diverse collection that includes an affectless bellman, a striving massage therapist, a secretly pregnant front desk trainee and a general manager that's white-knuckling his tenuous sobriety. The New Yorker called it "Upstairs, Downstairs, Aloha State edition." Yet it begs the question: Where is ‘White Lotus’ filmed?

Comments / 0

Community Policy