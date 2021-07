DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.