Opinion: A question for gun lovers

Regarding “‘A threat to all of Houston’: Gunman sought in deadly road rage shooting that killed teen.” (July 9): As I walked through my neighborhood in the morning, I was saddened to see all the blue and black ribbons hanging from our trees and mailboxes in remembrance of our neighbors’ son who recently died in a road rage incident coming home from a baseball game. This family, our community, our city is grieving the loss of a young life. I thought about how many other families, communities and cities across our nation go through this same grief every day because someone who is “hurting” has easy access to a gun. And I thought what if all Christians would just be willing to follow Paul’s admonition in 1 Corinthians 8:9, “Be careful, however, that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak.” That is to say, be willing to give up their right — not their right to own a gun — but their right to have a gun without any training, national background checks and registration, yearly state registration checks and fees, etc., so that others who are weak would not make life-ending mistakes and others who are innocent would not have to die. What a powerful witness of Christian love that would be.