Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Opinion: A question for gun lovers

Post Register
 13 days ago

My question for gun lovers is simple: How do you feel about all the gunshot victims? If you are OK with the thousands of innocent people who are shot by gun-totting gun lovers, then I guess there is no point in continuing this conversation. You are just as nuts as the shooters we hear about every day.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Bring Christian love to commonsense gun reform

Regarding “‘A threat to all of Houston’: Gunman sought in deadly road rage shooting that killed teen.” (July 9): As I walked through my neighborhood in the morning, I was saddened to see all the blue and black ribbons hanging from our trees and mailboxes in remembrance of our neighbors’ son who recently died in a road rage incident coming home from a baseball game. This family, our community, our city is grieving the loss of a young life. I thought about how many other families, communities and cities across our nation go through this same grief every day because someone who is “hurting” has easy access to a gun. And I thought what if all Christians would just be willing to follow Paul’s admonition in 1 Corinthians 8:9, “Be careful, however, that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak.” That is to say, be willing to give up their right — not their right to own a gun — but their right to have a gun without any training, national background checks and registration, yearly state registration checks and fees, etc., so that others who are weak would not make life-ending mistakes and others who are innocent would not have to die. What a powerful witness of Christian love that would be.
AmericasPost Register

Opinion: In defense of Bob Ziel

My policy over the past year has been to avoid political discussion as much as possible, in favor of experiences that I have had and which have elicited several favorable comments. However, Bob Ziel and I have an unsigned agreement to keep tabs on one another. First off, Bob’s assessment of critical race theory as reverse racism is spot on. It is an attempt, with roots going back to into the last century, of turning people of different backgrounds against each other.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Opinion: In response to Barbara Miller

In your July 7 op-ed, you referred to “plantation owners who migrated north and set up shop there.” Please cite the names of at least three individuals who did this. This information must be available to you, and I would like to read more about this phenomenon of plantation owners becoming northern factory owners.
Politicscnybj.com

OPINION: Gun-Violence Emergency Declaration is an Executive Diversion from Bad Policy

Gov. Andrew Cuomo [recently] issued an executive order declaring gun violence a “disaster emergency,” representing a “first-in-the-nation” strategy to combat crime. This is a forced, contrived approach to solving a problem that was largely created by the governor and his political allies. Gun violence is a devastating problem that has spiked recently due to policies that have pandered to criminals, inhibited law enforcement, and ignored the rights of innocent victims and their families.
PoliticsPost Register

Opinion: Have mercy, guv

Gov. Little, hooray that you’re the chairman of the Western Governors Association, but kindly do something for the citizens of Idaho. If you have to hold meetings out of state this year, could you please take your lieutenant governor with you?. It’s unkind to leave her here to give those...
Family Relationshipsnwaonline.com

OPINION: We grew up in very different gun cultures

Before having kids, I don't think I appreciated enough the ability to leave the house quickly, just grabbing my keys, wallet, phone — and out. With kids, the effort to be prepared for little human needs is extensive. Over my life, I tried to stay away from the chain of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why the new revelations about the FBI's Kavanaugh inquiry matter

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in the fall of 2018 were highly controversial for a variety of reasons, including the scope of the FBI background check that was supposed to be part of the process. Two days before the Senate's confirmation vote, with the FBI review ostensibly complete,...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

Meghan McCain Shuts Down 2nd Amendment Criticism: 'I Never Want to Be Lectured To' By Non-Gun Owners

With her time on The View waning, Meghan McCain went all-out for the Second Amendment during a discussion about the United States' gun violence epidemic. The conservative co-host insisted that she's "proud" to be both a gun owner and an NRA member, and she shaded her co-hosts, who have less experience with guns, for attempting to offer solutions. "I'm a gun owner. I'm an NRA member. I'm proud to be both," she said. "I never want to be lectured to by people who don't own guns."
Newsweek

Arizona GOP Lawmaker Booed Off Stage at Trump 'Protect Our Elections' Rally

Arizona State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita was booed off stage at a rally featuring former President Donald Trump. Ugenti-Rita, a Republican, was immediately met with a chorus of loud boos after taking the stage at a "Protect Our Elections" rally hosted by Turning Point Action in Phoenix on Saturday. "Why don't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy