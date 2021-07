Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms today than the last several days. A weak area of low pressure will move inland this afternoon north of Jacksonville, FL. The low will bring a chance for tropical downpours for areas south of Savannah this afternoon. There will be showers along the coast this morning then west of I-95 after 12 pm. Downpours will be possible with a low severe threat. Highs are going to be near 90 for most areas and mid-80s at the beach.