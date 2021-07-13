Easy Tips For an Eco Friendly Home

Dear EarthTalk: What are some quick and easy ways to make my home more comfortable and climate-friendly?. While the coronavirus pandemic has been a serous blight on the world, we’ve all learned valuable lessons about resource consumption from running around so much less. The lack of commuting has practically emptied the roads, helping temporarily reduce carbon emissions. But all the lockdown time has also made us painfully aware of the shortcomings of our homes. Now may well be an excellent time to make improvements that will benefit not only the environment but also your residential bottom line.