Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple could launch an iPad Mini with no home button this fall

By Hannah Davies
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Sxg8_0avCJZ6o00

Apple’s smallest tablet is on track to receive a major design update before the end of the year, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In a recent edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Mark Gurman writes that the successor to the iPad Mini 5, the iPad Mini 6, “should be a go” for a fall launch.

According to Gurman, the physical design will be similar to that of the current iPad Air and the tablet will be powered by the latest processor.

While it isn’t 100% clear whether that will be the A14 Bionic found in the iPad Air or the Arm-based M1 chip found in the most recent iPad Pro, the Mini is the second cheapest tablet in Apple’s line up sitting below both the Air and the Pro, so it seems unlikely the tablet will be treated to an Apple Silicon chip just yet.

Either way, it’ll be an upgrade from the current iPad Mini which packs the A12 Bionic processor introduced in 2018.

The news that the iPad Mini 6 is on track for a fall launch follows a report by Gurman in June which revealed details about the incoming iPad Mini, as well as a new iPad Pro.

According to the report, the new iPad Mini will see the bezels around the display slimmed down and the home button removed entirely. This would modernise the design of the tablet and give it a look more comparable to the iPad Pro or the iPad Air.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) has also released his predictions for the tablet which include a larger 8.5 or 9-inch display (for reference, the current Mini has a 7.9-inch display). Meanwhile, Japanese site Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) expects the iPad Mini to have an 8.4-inch display, but doesn’t think the home button is going anywhere anytime soon.

Either way, slimmer bezels could certainly make space for a larger display without forcing Apple to make the iPad Mini not-so-mini.

We’ll have to wait until this fall to find out more.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Ipad#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Apple News#Ipad Mini#Bloomberg#Power On#Ipad Air#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2 design leaks ahead of July 22 launch

OnePlus isn’t shy about highlighting new releases ahead of time, and has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launching in an event on July 22. But nine days ahead of time, we have a good look at what the phone may look like, thanks to 91mobiles and reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Technologyinputmag.com

It looks like Apple's finally going to revamp the iPad mini this year

Apple is expected release a redesigned iPad mini this fall. Its oft-forgotten tablet, the 7.9-inch iPad mini has been overshadowed in recent years by the standard iPad and newly redesigned iPad Air and iPad Pro. Bloomberg says the the new device will adopt thinner bezels, offer faster performance, and mirror...
Ubergizmo

Redesigned iPad Mini Expected This Fall

Out of Apple’s entire iPad lineup, it feels as though the iPad mini is the most neglected. However, if you’re a fan of the iPad mini and would like to see a refresh, you’ll be pleased to learn that come this fall, Apple could be launching a new and redesigned model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.
Macworld

The next iPad mini: ‘Biggest redesign’ ever coming this fall

It’s been over two years since the iPad mini had its last update, so the rumors of a new version are heating up. This article keeps track of the most credible reports of the upcoming iPad mini, so stay tuned to this page for the latest and greatest. 2021 iPad...
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

Stunning new Apple iPad mini could be the tablet of our dreams

If there's one Apple product that's due a fresh coat of paint, it's the poor, neglected iPad mini. Last updated in 2019 (with a design straight out of 2015), it's fair to say that the diminutive tablet is looking a little, er, tired. But it seems a new iPad mini could finally be on the horizon – and if it looks like this, we're sold.
Technologysoyacincau.com

The completely redesigned Apple iPad Mini set to debut later this year

The two-year-old Apple iPad Mini is one Apple device that’s long due for a revamp. While previously we had already seen renders of the compact tablet’s rumoured redesign, the latest from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is that the new iPad Mini should be debuting this fall. Gurman, in his Power On...
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Leaker suggests all of Apple’s new Macs will feature a 1080p camera

All of Apple’s future Macs might feature a 1080p camera, according to a tweet from leaker ‘dylandkt.’. “The upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup,” the leaker said in a tweet. It’s worth noting...
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's latest iPad Airs fall to all-time lows at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now's a good time to snag an iPad Air as the latest...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Ring launches end-to-end encryption internationally

For those that want an extra layer of security around their recorded videos, Ring has announced that end-to-end encryption is now available in the UK. With this optional feature enabled, video is encrypted to limit who can view the video feed, preventing even Ring or Amazon from examining your videos.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, iPad mini and more are on sale today

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available in the market, starting with the latest iPad models at Amazon.com. For example, you can get your hands on the new 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s currently selling for $639 after receiving a great $110 discount. Now, this deal is limited only to the Rose Gold variant with 256GB storage. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get savings on other color variants, as the Space Gray, Silver, and Green color options are going for $699 after a $50 discount. If you’re OK living with just 64GB storage in your iPad, you can also grab one for $539 since they’re all getting a $60 discount.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: All the important details

Apple has finally revealed its long-rumoured MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone – and it looks like the finest use of the tech yet. Here’s everything we know about it so far. Apple’s resurrected the MagSafe branding once associated with its MacBook line alongside the launch of the iPhone 12 series, however the tech has been used sparingly since.
TechnologyCNET

Apple reportedly working on new iPad Mini with A15 processor

Apple's iPad Mini line is typically a step behind the tech giant's bigger tablets. A new report suggests the smaller iPad is getting an upgrade that'll inject some real power into it. A new iPad Mini is in the works and is expected to get upgrades including an A15 processor,...
TechnologyArs Technica

Report claims Apple will finally give the iPad mini some love

Apple is getting ready to introduce a redesigned iPad mini, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. Though Apple updated the iPad mini with a faster processor and Apple Pencil support in late 2019, the basic design of the device has not changed since its introduction back in 2012. Like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy