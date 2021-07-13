Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot up to 64 times, killed while leaving jail, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper died after he was shot dozens of times while leaving the Cook County Jail last weekend, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester, better known as KTS Dre or Kutthroat Dreko, was walking out of the jail on South California Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when gunmen approached in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him up to 64 times before fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman nearby also were shot, the newspaper reported.

Sylvester was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Sun-Times. Both women were hospitalized and are now in “good condition,” the newspaper reported.

Immediately before the shooting, authorities at the jail fitted Sylvester, who had been arrested on a bond violation charge in connection with a felony gun case, for electronic monitoring after he posted bail, according to The Associated Press.

No further details about the shooting or possible suspects were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

