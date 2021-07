("Amigo" or the "Company") Amigo Holdings PLC (LSE: AMGO), a leading provider of guarantor loans in the UK, provides an update on correspondence received today from the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') in relation to Amigo's plans to seek approval for a new Scheme of Arrangement to deal with current and potential redress creditors (the 'Scheme'). The letter raised some issues which could impact on forward looking statements contained within the annual report covering the results for the year ended 31 March 2021. As a consequence, the Company announces that the release of the annual results for the year ended 31 March 2021 will now not take place, as planned, on 29 July 2021.