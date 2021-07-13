Cancel
FIFA

FIFA 22 now available to preorder and download

By Julian Horsey
The new FIFA 22 football game unveiled by Electronic Arts earlier this week is now available to pre-order and pre-download in anticipation of its launch in September 2021. The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition of the game includes Early Access and will allow you to start playing from September 27th 2021. Those not opting for the Ultimate Edition will be able to enjoy FIFA 22 on October 1st 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
#Xbox Series X#Preorder#Motion Capture#Electronic Arts#Early Access#Xbox One#Hypermotion Technology#Advanced 11v11 Match#Ea#Gaming News
