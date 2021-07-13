Why EOS Might Actually Survive Web 3.0

Podcast featuring Dr. Wanda Curlee, Program Director, School of Business and. Justin Goldston, Faculty Member, Supply Chain Management. When people think of blockchain they think of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but this decentralized network has far greater potential. In this episode, Dr. Wanda Curlee talks to APU professor Justin Goldston about rapidly developing blockchain models and the movement toward the interconnectedness of Web 3.0. Learn more about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, Dogecoin, and the use of crowdloans and crowdsourcing to support the creation of some of these blockchain systems such as Polkadot. Also learn how artificial intelligence, or AI, may assist with the creation and protection of blockchains.
Comments / 0