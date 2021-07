TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden reverse circulation ('RC') exploration drilling program on its Dankran project in Ghana, with a number of significant drill intercepts returned. The program was designed as an initial test of several gold ('Au')-in-soil anomalies identified on the Dankran project plus test for the strike extension of the Obuom Mine structure immediately to the northeast of Dankran. The drilling program confirmed the Obuom Mine trend as the most promising target at Dankran, intercepting multiple generally narrow zones of mineralization with indications of higher-grade potential in one hole and width potential in another hole.