Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with reporter Jess Hardin. It's Friday, July 23, 2021, and only three more days until the next episode of “Aack Cast” comes out! In her latest podcast, comedian Jamie Loftus revisits one of today’s most maligned comic heroines, Cathy, of “Cathy” comic fame, and boldly asks: “Does Cathy deserve to be the punchline she’s become?” [Loftus also succeeds in finally getting me interested in comics.]