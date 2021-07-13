Cancel
Here is an iOS 15 beta 2 follow up (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
 13 days ago
We have already seen many of the new features that were released in the iOS 15 beta 2 software and now we have another video on the beta. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 15 beta 2 release and some of its features. The software was released a few weeks ago and we are expecting another beta soon.

