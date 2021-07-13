Cancel
Radnor Township, PA

Community Energy Expands with Six New Senior Hires and Surpasses Two Gigawatts of Solar Projects Developed

 13 days ago
RADNOR, PA — Community Energy recently announced the hiring of six new senior team members to accelerate growth in its solar and storage development business: Chris Caswell, Director, Structured Finance; Walter Crenshaw, Senior Developer; Kevin Delaney, Senior Counsel; Ola Olaniyi, Director of Origination; Michael Warwick, Counsel; and Michael Wolset, Vice President of People and Culture. This news immediately follows Community Energy’s announcement last month that Judy McElroy, national leader in energy storage and CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, joined its Board of Directors.

29 Projects Led by National Labs and Universities Will Enhance Energy, Economic, and National Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology— critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.
