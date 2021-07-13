Community Energy Expands with Six New Senior Hires and Surpasses Two Gigawatts of Solar Projects Developed

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It’s no secret that small businesses took a great hit on a national and global scale during the COVID 19 pandemic. According to a recent article from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a majority (65 percent) of small business owners are more optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is over and say that easing COVID-19 restrictions (29 percent) and ramping up vaccinations in their area (28 percent) are the two biggest keys to their success in the remainder of 2021.