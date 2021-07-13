Cancel
Former pro sailer brokers tax-haven passports for wealthy crypto clients

investing.com
 13 days ago

Russian expatriate and former professional sailboat racer Katie Ananina is the founder of Plan B Passport, a firm that brokers citizenship through investment schemes for tax-haven nations that don't impose capital gains on crypto holdings to wealthy investors.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

