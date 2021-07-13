Former pro sailer brokers tax-haven passports for wealthy crypto clients

Have you ever considered living in a Caribbean tax haven, becoming a citizen, maybe even ditching your main passport? If you could implement such a plan without having to pay taxes and could do it quietly with appreciated crypto, wouldn’t that be alluring? Plan B Passport seems to think so. The company offers clients who hold crypto a way to use their crypto to buy a second passport. Customers can take their pick of seven tax-haven nations including Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Nevis, Portugal, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, and Vanuatu. Not coincidentally, the jurisdictions happen to exempt crypto holdings from capital gains taxes. You can read more about Plan B Passport and Americans who are looking for a tax break on bitcoin. You are buying into a citizenship by investment program, which is not illegal. You can keep your U.S. passport, or you could give it up if you wish. A key feature of the deal is the notion that you are making a donation of $100,000 or $150,000 to the sustainable growth fund of the country, plus some fees.