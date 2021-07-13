Cancel
Overton, TX

Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

By PRESS RELEASE
KLTV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERTON, Texas (News release) - Due to a large crack in the city of Overton’s 10-inch distribution line on FM 850, a pressure loss has occurred in the distribution system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton / ID Number 2010002 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

