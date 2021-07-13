Cancel
Easy App Locker for Mac

macupdate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust activate Easy App Locker app and experience digital freedom. Easy App Locker can password protect individual apps on your Mac. Keep your privacy intact on your Mac. Password protect any macOS application from unauthorised usage without modifying anything in your system settings and/or applications. Avoid unauthorised access to your personal applications simply by applying Easy App Locker with a master password. Use this tool you don't need to worry about your privacy when you lend your computer to a guest, friend, family member or others. You can also prevent your kids or wife from using your Mac. No one will mess with your important apps anymore.

www.macupdate.com

