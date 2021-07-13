Junction City, KS 66441
This beautiful home is ready to go! The main floor features a good sized living room, two bedrooms, a full (updated) bathroom and kitchen. Pretty hard wood floors. The full basement provides a nice family room, large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet, laundry room and storage area. There is a detached one car garage with extra space, a screen in porch, and private back yard. Vinyl siding and newer windows complete the package. This home won't last long! Call Stefanie at 785-209-0816 for an appointment to view.www.reecenichols.com
