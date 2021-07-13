Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Junction City, KS 66441

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful home is ready to go! The main floor features a good sized living room, two bedrooms, a full (updated) bathroom and kitchen. Pretty hard wood floors. The full basement provides a nice family room, large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet, laundry room and storage area. There is a detached one car garage with extra space, a screen in porch, and private back yard. Vinyl siding and newer windows complete the package. This home won't last long! Call Stefanie at 785-209-0816 for an appointment to view.

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Real Estate
Junction City, KS
Business
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Laundry Room#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 1

Community Policy