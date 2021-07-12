Paths Toward a Vibrant Economy in Ossipee

On a stormy summer evening, dodging thunderstorms, the Ossipee Economic Development. Council, with support from UNH Coopertive Extension’s Community & Economic Development team, hosted a town wide Downtowns & Trails outdoor community forum. The culmination of a program that began in 2019, approximately 50 people came out during Old Home Week to eat ice cream and learn about connecting trails with economic development goals. In particular, the Ossipee Council is interested in creating a rail trail to attract visitors and support quality of life for residents. Ossipee has been working on its downtown improvements in recent years, with the addition of a playground, new sidewalks, and lighting. These infrastructure improvements and more highlighted by our Downtowns & Trails assessment, will help the community work towards its goals of increased economic vibrancy.