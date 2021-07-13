Cancel
Peabody, MA

'Monument' to downtown: Peabody Square's 'crown jewel' on the market

By Erin Nolan Staff Writer
Salem News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEABODY — The portion of the historic O’Shea building in Peabody Square which houses La Siesta Restaurante, Stanzy’s Country Ranch and multiple apartments is for sale. Four years after purchasing 1-3 Main St., Pat Todisco of Todisco Properties has listed the properties for $9.2 million, Todisco said. Todisco did not say why he decided to put the building on the market, but he said he was proud of the work he did to renovate the two properties with his son and business partner, Steven Todisco.

