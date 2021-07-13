Gorges Beer Co. Cascade Locks flagship opening this week

It’s been nearly two years since the New School announced a Gorges Beer Co. would take over the former Coalition Brewing space in southeast Portland. At the time, the new brewing company formed by Travis Preece, Steve Denio, Willis Boyer, and former Lompoc head brewer Bryan Keilty promised they would eventually end up in the Columbia River Gorge with an ambitious plan to open a 2-acre property with multiple bars, a barrel cellar, dog park, amphitheater and more. Little did they know they would have to navigate a pandemic and a successful public wefunder campaign to make it happen.