Sanshu Inu to Offer Meme Coins Staking with Dogpark

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 13 days ago
Platforms such as Sanshu Inu are setting an example of the potential of blockchain-powered platforms without direct influence from any crypto whales. Staking is a great way to earn an extra yield on existing assets and grow one’s crypto portfolio. It is one of the easiest and quickest ways to grow crypto assets without the need for any additional investment. Sanshu Inu Finance has devised an innovative model for staking meme coins, the Dogpark.

Tom's Hardware

Amazon Set to Accept Bitcoins, Develop Crypto Strategy

While there are big companies that do accept cryptocurrencies as payments, Amazon is not one of them, perhaps because of its unpredictable volatility. Yet the company is about to change its attitude towards cryptocurrencies and even plans to develop a special cryptocurrency and blockchain strategy. Business Insider has found an...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Analysts Expect a Short-Squeeze

Overall, risk sentiment is improving in traditional and crypto markets as concerns about tighter monetary stimulus wane. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to keep interest rates lower for longer and adjusted its policy stance to allow for a slight overshoot of the 2% inflation target. As NFTs...
What is Tronix Coin? How to Buy Tronix Coin?

In this technologically advances world, cryptocurrencies lead to high competition. As a result, they are in high demand, which leads to the creation of many of them. Tronix is one of such cryptocurrencies, which despite its short lifespan, managed to gain much popularity. Therefore, you are highly recommended to get to know this cryptocurrency and how to convert TRX to BTC.
Privacy coin wants to offer fast, anonymous payments with minimal energy use

A self-funded, community-driven decentralized blockchain wants to create a privacy coin ecosystem that doesn’t consume large amounts of energy. This platform, called BlackHat Coin, will use proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mining in addition to implementing its privacy layer on the zk-SNARK sapling protocol to provide fast, anonymous, and untraceable payments. “Today,...
Clarios to offer nearly 20% stake in IPO

The initial public offering of Glendale-based Clarios LLC what value the company's equity at more than $10.7 billion, the former battery unit of Johnson Controls International revealed Tuesday. The battery maker will sell nearly 88.1…
What is the Kishu Inu Coin symbol?

Kishu Inu Coin is fast becoming another popular dog-based meme crypto token. Its creators and community are on a “moon mission” right now, which has some cryptocurrency traders looking to invest early. In order to do so, however, it’s important to know the Kishu Inu Coin symbol and buy the correct crypto. So, here’s the need-to-know info on what Kishu Inu Coin is and the symbol that identifies it on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Shiba Inu: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin Online

How to buy Shiba Inu coin? The number of online platforms offering altcoins is rising. With the increasing desire of users to buy the newest coins, Shiba Inu made it to some of the largest exchanges in a few months. Sponsored. When deciding where and how to buy Shiba Inu...
Elon Musk-Backed Dogecoin Spearheads $30 Billion Meme-Coin Market

Dogecoin, which shocked many after attaining a market capitalization of over $50 billion equaling with Barclays Bank, is still maintaining its position as a pilot to many other meme coins which together have a market capitalization of over $31 billion according to CoinMarketCap data. With a market valuation of over...
Anonymous Launches Its Own Cryptocurrency - Anon Inu

A group calling itself „Anonymous” has decided to create its own cryptocurrency. It is supposed to be an answer for Chinese bans. Referring to the Anon Inu dog, it seems somewhat likeable. IN A NUTSHELL:. Anonymous will create its own cryptocurrency - Anon Inu;. The group published a video in...
Serious Jokes: Meme Coins Are Now Worth $33 Billion, Dogecoin Leads The Pack

Meme coins like Dogecoin have gained increasing popularity this last year. Bets placed on internet jokes are now as common as one placing sports bets. With each passing day, more meme coins flood the market. Most destined for a rug pull that will see the coin crash and burn. Never to be seen or heard from again.
Meme Coins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Record Highest Losses As Crypto Trading Volume Tanked

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu seem to have borne the brunt of the recent price crashes in the market. Reports have shown that the trading volume of the crypto market fell over 40% last month. Numbers taken from top exchanges saw the volume traded in June being significantly lower than that in May. Prices followed the lead of bitcoin which had finally fallen to the $28,000 threshold the same month. Before then rising back up to reclaim over $30,000.
Coinspeaker

CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX May Purchase Goldman Sachs in Future

According to the 29-year-old Billionaire, if FTX achieves complete market dominance in future, it can take over giants like Goldman Sachs and CME. CEO and Founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has claimed that the crypto-exchange platform might examine the possibility of buying multinational companies like Goldman Sachs and exchanges like Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in the future.
Coinspeaker

Skrill Announces Support for 10 Additional Crypto Assets

In 2020, Skrill was identified as a major driver of digital currency adoption bringing crypto assets to millions of users. Digital payment brand Skrill, a subsidiary of Paysafe, has announced support for additional crypto assets in a press release. The specialized payment platform will now support another 20 cryptocurrencies in its online wallet. This brings the total number of cryptocurrencies on the platform to 35 for users in the United States.
Coinspeaker

Accelerating Future of DeFi with Scallop Chain for Cross-chain Interoperability

One of the key features of Scallop is the Scallop Chain which is set to launch in Q2 2022 according to the company’s roadmap. It’s time for routine and conventional functionalities to take a backseat as innovative fintech solutions are the need of the hour. Scallop is an innovative ecosystem that has been designed and purported to provide users who demand a faster and a much more efficient way to manage crypto and fiat all in a single place. Backed by several top VCs and angel investors, Scallop is a multi-faceted platform combining the best of blockchain technology and banking facilities.
Raku Coin: The Next Meme Crypto Coin?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. When it comes to meme crypto, Doge is the leader of the pack. But there may be a new meme coin in the works that will shake up the market. The new coin is Raku Coin...
Coinspeaker

ShapeShift to Shutdown in Next 12 Months, Airdrops FOX Tokens to DAO, FOX Price Shoots 180%

ShapeShift is planning to conduct one of the largest airdrops in the history of the crypto industry. The price of the native FOX tokens has jumped 180% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, July 14, crypto trading giant ShapeShift announced that it will close its operations in the next 12 months. The crypto exchange will hand over its legacy to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) controlled by the FOX token holders. However, ShapeShift will soon kick off the largest airdrop in the history of the crypto space. As per the announcement, ShapeShift will start airdropping $98 million worth of FOX tokens to DeFi investors across multiple blockchains.

