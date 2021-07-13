Sanshu Inu to Offer Meme Coins Staking with Dogpark

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu seem to have borne the brunt of the recent price crashes in the market. Reports have shown that the trading volume of the crypto market fell over 40% last month. Numbers taken from top exchanges saw the volume traded in June being significantly lower than that in May. Prices followed the lead of bitcoin which had finally fallen to the $28,000 threshold the same month. Before then rising back up to reclaim over $30,000.