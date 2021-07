Again, I was awake by 6am, but this time without having gotten the chills, so I had a good night's sleep. And again, by the time I woke up, my wife was back with a fresh hot cup of coffee for me. Just another of the many reasons I love her. Since we had a 6 1/2 hour drive to our next location, and wanted to spend some time along the way at the Craters of the Moon National Park, getting up and on our way was important.