Manufacturing differences

“No one can do everything, but everybody can do something.” That is the shortened version of the approach and mission of Uncovered.com. Ashlee Fujawa, Anna Eaglin and Jim Brown have teamed to unleash an army of “citizen detectives” to help address the more than 200,000 cold cases involving murdered or missing people in the United States. They do not promise justice, but peace of mind that everything possible is being done to find answers. Some cases are 50 years old; others may have just recently occurred. All publicly available information is brought together in one place from news stories, photos and maps to podcasts, timelines and more. Crowdsourcing is used to help fill in gaps. The three tech veterans are employing a common playbook of collecting information and bringing it back together – and applying it in a new space. Learn more: