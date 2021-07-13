Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY AND NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 431 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delmont, or 7 miles south of Apollo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Penn Hills... Monroeville Greensburg... Jeannette Plum... Murrysville North Versailles... White Oak Wilkins Township... Irwin Pitcairn... Manor This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 54 and 69. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 81 and 84. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH