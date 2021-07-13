Cancel
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Continues With ‘An Iliad’ On July 20

delcoculturevultures.com
 13 days ago

In a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic, a lone storyteller and a live musician deliver a visceral and brilliantly refreshing recollection of heroes, Greek gods, and humanity’s attraction to destruction and chaos. Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival continues its season with An Iliad on the indoor Main Stage in the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the DeSales University campus. The production previews July 20, opens July 22, and runs through August 1.

