Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Rosy Tomorrows founder selected Cape Coral Woman of the Year

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VNPC_0avCFatp00

Rose O’Dell King, founder of Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm, was named Woman of the Year at the 2021 Women of Distinction Awards Program and Gala in Cape Coral Monday night.

Women of Distinction is an awards program where local women are honored and recognized for excellence in their area of expertise. There is a nomination and selection process to identify the Women of Distinction in multiple categories.

King was also named Woman of Distinction in the Business category of the ceremony.

Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm is a sustainable food outlet raising cows, pigs and poultry as organically and humanely as possible.

She has prior experience as a former sheep farmer, French Culinary Institute trained chef, certified Sommelier, and food-and-wine columnist.

The 2021 Women of Distinction Winners by category:

  • Dr. Carol Rae Culliton - Woman of Distinction, Nonprofit Business;
  • Rose O’Dell King – Woman of Distinction, Business;
  • Elaine Sarlo – Woman of Distinction, Trailblazer;
  • Kathleen Smith – Woman of Distinction, Elected/Government;
  • April Snyder – Woman of Distinction, Hometown Hero;
  • Eileen Snider – Woman of Distinction, Humanitarian;
  • Maya Benson – Young Woman of Distinction;
  • Cassandra Thompson – Young Woman of Distinction.

Comments / 1

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Coral, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Woman Of The Year#Cape Coral Woman#Woman Of Distinction#French Culinary Institute#Nonprofit Business#Trailblazer#Elected Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Bingo is back in Fla. assisted living centers

The COVID-19 pandemic changed all of our lives, especially those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Separation from loved ones caused depression, isolation and loneliness. Now with the vaccine, activities have returned and with them, hope in one word — bingo.
FOX 4 WFTX

Is red tide plaguing the Southwest Florida beaches?

A social media post showing pictures of fish on the beach began to circulate. Tourists are worried this could ruin their vacation, but a Cape Coral local said there is no sign of red tide in Southwest Florida.

Comments / 1

Community Policy