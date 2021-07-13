Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins talks about the options he's considering to help fight the surge in COVID Delta variant cases around the state and locally. "Everything is on the table right now to prevent us from going backwards," says the Mayor, referring to what he - or other city leaders - can do to slow the spread. "But the way we know that we can protect ourselves...to look around and know that the areas with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest hospitalizations, if everybody does the right thing and gets vaccinated or wearing a mask while we're out, but right now it doesn't look like that's what's happening, so lawmakers have to consider measures to keep our community safe.