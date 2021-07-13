Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dylan Scott Walks Away With Plenty of Memorable Moments

wbwn.com
 14 days ago

This past weekend Dylan Scott returned to the concert stage – opening for Luke Bryan on the Proud To Be Right Here tour. After more than a year away from touring Dylan was ready to hit the road and perform his number-1 hit “Nobody” for fans…. With shows this weekend...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Dylan Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#Bayou Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Nashville, TNCMT

Dylan Scott On His Latest Release, “New Truck,” and Feeling Like He “Belongs” In Nashville

When connecting with CMT.com, Dylan Scott is in the midst of a six-day break on the east coast swing of what will be 40 dates of joining Caylee Hammack in opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour. “It’s so slow right now,” Scott offers during a Wednesday morning Zoom call. However, Scott’s success of late has him excited about the future and chomping at the bit for more. In the past five years, his singles “My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “Hooked” have all achieved either chart-topping or top-five Billboard Hot Country Songs chart success. As well, he’s been streamed over a billion times, plus for “Nobody,” he won a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. As well, May 2021 saw him play the Grand Ole Opry, too. “[My recent success] confirms to me that I belong in Nashville. Everyone wakes up every day doubting themselves and their life choices. But right now, I’ve [clearly] made the right choices, and this feels cool, says the Bastrop, Louisiana, native.
MusicPosted by
People

Dylan Scott's Son Is Starting to Copy Dad's Country Star Moves: 'This Kid Is Watching Me Too Much'

Dylan Scott has driven many a truck in his life, but it's the first one he can't seem to forget. "My granddad had a 1988 Toyota 4x4 single cab pickup truck," Scott, 30, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "He actually gave it to me and then I worked all summer to buy a lift kit for it and tires and wheels and a stereo system and all that stuff. So yeah, it was pretty cool. It's a special truck."
Musicwbwn.com

Caylee Hammack is Proud To Be On Tour With Luke Bryan

Country music tours are returning to venues near you, and along with fans being excited – the artists are just as happy to be back performing. Caylee Hammack is one of those singers who had her life and career interrupted for the last year and half, but she couldn’t be more happy about opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour.
Musicwbch.com

"Unreal": Cole Swindell celebrates 10th #1 hit, "Single Saturday Night"

Cole Swindell is back at the top of the charts with "Single Saturday Night." This gives the country star his 10th #1 single, the latest in a long line of hits including "Let Me See Ya Girl," "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," "Middle of a Memory," "Flatliner" featuring Dierks Bentley, "You Should Be Here," "Love You Too Late," and the Grammy-nominated "Break Up in the End."
Celebritieswbwn.com

Thomas Rhett has Missed the Intoxicating Feeling of Being On Stage

As tours begin to fire up and artists prepare to hit the road for the first time in over a year, the excitement is palpable. Thomas Rhett, who will launch his Center Point Road Tour next month says, “I’m so pumped. It’s crazy that my daughter Lennon was born in February 2020, so she’s never actually gotten to see me do anything musical.”
Musicwilliamsburgfamilies.com

Dylan Scott Thrills Fans at Busch Gardens Summer Nights Concert

Dylan Scott performed at the final Summer Nights Concert of 2021 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Sunday, July 25th! His enthusiasm for what he does is evident in every song and every time he speaks to the crowd. For a Sunday in July the Royal Palace Theatre was PACKED! The...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Las Vegas, NVwomansday.com

Fans React to Carrie Underwood's Huge Career News

Carrie Underwood is absolutely unstoppable. The Before He Cheats singer announced on Instagram in mid-May that she will be starting a Las Vegas residency called REFLECTION. The production will begin on December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas (you can snag some tickets here). This content...

Comments / 0

Community Policy