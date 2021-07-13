Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Bling Ring’ Revisited: Channel 4 Unveils New Doc Series Re-Examining the Hollywood Heist

By K.J. Yossman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 13 days ago

Channel 4 has ordered a three-part documentary re-examining the infamous Bling Ring gang who burgled the Hollywood homes of the rich and famous in the mid-2000s.

In a prolonged crime spree, the criminals — who turned out to be a bunch of middle class teenagers — struck fear into the hearts of young Hollywood between 2008 and 2009 by breaking into their homes, stealing their designer duds and even, in one case, using their bathrooms.

Among those burglarized were Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Bilson who lost jewelry, watches, purses and shoes in the heists.

A Vanity Fair article about the thieving teens was turned into a book and eventually a film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson as Alexis Neiers (pictured), the perceived leader of the gang.

Channel 4’s series, produced by Double Act Productions, will catch up with some of the original Bling Ring members as well as police and other experts who weigh in on the crime.

“This series will also have a tantalising take on popular culture at a time when reality TV, the paparazzi and social media conspired to create a new type of celebrity,” said Larry Walford, creative director at Double Act Productions.

Jonah Weston, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said: “This is a classic ‘only in Hollywood’ tale, and I think audiences will love the mix of celebrity and social media that led to one of the most notorious crime stories ever.”

The doc series will be executive produced by Double Act’s Larry Walford and Rob David. It was commissioned by Jonah Weston.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Alexis Neiers
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Hollywood#Reality Tv#Doc#Vanity Fair#Channel 4#Double Act Productions#Bling Ring#Double Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Should Celebrate All Cinemagoing – From Art Houses to Multiplexes

At the same time Quentin Tarantino announced last week that he had bought and would restore the historic single-screen Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, the mouthy Hollywood director inexplicably threw major shade on some of the big theater chains that were forced to close during the pandemic. “I never like any theater closing, but some of these exhibitors that are going, they fucking deserve to go. They’ve taken all the specialness out of movies anyway, some of these chains,” Tarantino said in a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, insisting that a movie theater should “recreate my living room.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Overcoming the Pressure to Deliver for Season 2

Just over a year ago, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown, who landed her big break by booking lead role on a new Netflix YA comedy series after answering a casting call via Twitter from show co-creator Mindy Kaling. When the comedy debuted in April 2020, Ramakrishnan practically became a star overnight. Netflix reported that 40 million households sampled the first season of the coming-of-age comedy within its first three months of streaming. The show follows Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American girl battling battles all of the pitfalls (and pratfalls) of teenage life, including her...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Lindsay Lohan Net Worth 2021: How The Former Hollywood It-Girl Lost Millions

Lindsay Lohan was a talented child actor who shot to stardom as a teen idol and Hollywood glam girl in the early 2000s. But her career was sidelined by a wild lifestyle and legal issues, including two DUIs and multiple stints in rehab. As a result of her antics, the once sought-after actress saw her jobs dry up and her bank account dwindle. But how is she doing today? Has the Parent Trap star recouped any of her Hollywood cash? Here a look at Lindsay Lohan’s net worth in 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

CBS Studios Starts Rolling on First Dutch Series With ‘Bestseller Boy’

CBS Studios has begun rolling cameras in the Netherlands on its series “Bestseller Boy” for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros. The contemporary comedy drama is inspired by the eponymous best-selling novel and the real life of rising literary star Mano Bouzamour, and his struggles as a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam. Emerging talent Shahine El-Hamus, who starred in “Promise of Pisa” and recently won the Golden Calf Award for best actor at the Netherlands Film Festival, will play the lead role of Momo Zebbi. Created by producer Robert Alberdingk Thijm (“A’dam & Eva”) and Bouzamour, “Bestseller Boy” is...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Josh Gad Addresses LeFou’s Sexuality on Disney Plus’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?
New York City, NYShowbiz411

The Hollywood Seven Year Itch: Scooter Braun, John Mulaney File Papers to Divorce Their Wives

Billy Wilder’s comedy, “The Seven Year Itch,” is 66 years old. But it comes to mind this week as two celebrity marriages are ending after just seven years. In the case of music manager Scooter Braun, the 7 years also produced three children. But Scooter, whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, seems sanguine about divorcing Israeli mining heir Yael Cohen. Rather than wallow in depression, his Instagram account clearly shows he’s moving on.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Halsey to Debut ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film Ahead of Album

Before her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy