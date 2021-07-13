‘Bling Ring’ Revisited: Channel 4 Unveils New Doc Series Re-Examining the Hollywood Heist

Channel 4 has ordered a three-part documentary re-examining the infamous Bling Ring gang who burgled the Hollywood homes of the rich and famous in the mid-2000s.

In a prolonged crime spree, the criminals — who turned out to be a bunch of middle class teenagers — struck fear into the hearts of young Hollywood between 2008 and 2009 by breaking into their homes, stealing their designer duds and even, in one case, using their bathrooms.

Among those burglarized were Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Bilson who lost jewelry, watches, purses and shoes in the heists.

A Vanity Fair article about the thieving teens was turned into a book and eventually a film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson as Alexis Neiers (pictured), the perceived leader of the gang.

Channel 4’s series, produced by Double Act Productions, will catch up with some of the original Bling Ring members as well as police and other experts who weigh in on the crime.

“This series will also have a tantalising take on popular culture at a time when reality TV, the paparazzi and social media conspired to create a new type of celebrity,” said Larry Walford, creative director at Double Act Productions.

Jonah Weston, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said: “This is a classic ‘only in Hollywood’ tale, and I think audiences will love the mix of celebrity and social media that led to one of the most notorious crime stories ever.”

The doc series will be executive produced by Double Act’s Larry Walford and Rob David. It was commissioned by Jonah Weston.