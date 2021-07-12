Today’s Headlines and Commentary
Gen. Austin Miller, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan, officially stepped down on Monday at a ceremony in Kabul, reports the New York Times. Rear Adm. Peter Vasely will head the security mission at the U.S. embassy in Kabul and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. will lead military operations in Afghanistan. As the Taliban makes territorial gains following the exit of U.S. and NATO troops, McKenzie assured those in attendance at the ceremony, including high-level Afghan officials, that the U.S. was not abandoning Afghans.www.lawfareblog.com
