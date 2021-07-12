Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

By Ajay Sarma
lawfareblog.com
 17 days ago

Gen. Austin Miller, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan, officially stepped down on Monday at a ceremony in Kabul, reports the New York Times. Rear Adm. Peter Vasely will head the security mission at the U.S. embassy in Kabul and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. will lead military operations in Afghanistan. As the Taliban makes territorial gains following the exit of U.S. and NATO troops, McKenzie assured those in attendance at the ceremony, including high-level Afghan officials, that the U.S. was not abandoning Afghans.

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Ukraine#Russia#Mercenaries#The New York Times#Taliban#Nato#Afghans#The U N Security Council#Turkish#The Washington Post#Syrian#U N#Haitian#Colombian#South African#Al Jazeera#Jordanian#Ethiopian#Prosperity Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentThe Post and Courier

Commentary: There's a common climate concern linking U.S. and Iran

What do two of the world's largest salt lakes by surface area — the Great Salt Lake in Utah and Lake Urmia in Tabriz Province, Iran — have in common, other than their respective governments being adversaries?. You’re not alone if the answer doesn't seem obvious. Until I read about...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Surprise! Capitol Officer Complaining Of Jan. 6 Riot Revealed As BLM Activist

Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to tear up. Adam Schiff, whose fame is linked to his dedication to the now-debunked narrative created by Democrats in 2016 to hurt...
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
POTUSMSNBC

How (and why) Trump hopes to 'sabotage' the infrastructure deal

The good news is, Donald Trump, preoccupied for nine months with ridiculous lies about his election defeat, is starting to focus at least some of his attention on something new. The bad news is, the former president's new interest is far from constructive. Politico reports that Trump is now trying...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy