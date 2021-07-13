Cancel
Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley to fight Aug. 29 in Cleveland

The Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley bout now has a venue and will be fought one day later than originally reported — Aug. 29 in Woodley’s hometown of Cleveland.

The site will be Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The pair will fight at 190 pounds.

Showtime, which will broadcast the card on pay-per-view, also announced Monday that Amanda Serrano will defend her WBC and WBO featherweight titles against super bantamweight champ Yamileth Mercado.

Paul, a YouTube sensation and boxing neophyte, guns for a 4-0 start against Woodley, 39, who left UFC on a four-fight losing streak. The bout will be Woodley’s pro boxing debut. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion (170 pounds).

Paul, 24, improved to 3-0 after defeating Ben Askren in April. Woodley, in fact, was in Askren’s corner for the bout.

–Field Level Media

