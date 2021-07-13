Twitter admits it verified several fake accounts

Is the PS5 better than the Xbox Series X? Well, according to the militia of PlayStation fans who swarm every tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account, the "PS5 is better." Whether or not this is true, is a debate for another time, but if you follow the official Xbox Twitter account, you'll know it's replies are flooded with this exact reply, almost every time. Today, the corporate Twitter account leaned into this meme and tried to extend an olive branch to PlayStation fans overcome with negative emotion for the new Xbox Series X account. As you would expect, the tweet is quickly going viral.