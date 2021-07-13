Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter admits it verified several fake accounts

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter says it has permanently suspended a “small number” of fake accounts it mistakenly verified just weeks after re-launching its public verification program, the Daily Dot reports. The blunder came to light after data scientist Conspirador Norteño discovered six verified accounts which had been created recently on June 16th. None of them had posted a single tweet, and two used what appeared to be stock photographs for profile pictures.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Dot#Aykacmis#Degismece#Anlamislar#Aykacti#Kayitlii#Donmedim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetDesign Taxi

Twitter To Share More Details About Why You’re Still Not Verified

The next time your application for that blue tick gets denied, you’ll know exactly why. Twitter recently reopened its verification process to the public, for the first time since 2017. Now, the app has announced that it plans to offer more detailed explanations when users don’t meet its requirements for...
Internethypebeast.com

Twitter Took Action Against 1.1 Million Accounts Over Hateful Content

Twitter has significantly increased the amount of moderation over the second half of 2020. In the period spanning from July 1 to December 31 last year, the social media platform took action against more than 1.1 million accounts for hateful content and more than 946,000 accounts for abusive behavior. The two represent a 77 percent and 142 percent increase respectively when compared to the first six months of 2020, according to a transparency report the company published this week.
InternetAndroid Central

Twitter admits Fleets didn't work, decides to pull the plug

Twitter has announced that it is ending its Fleets experiment on August 3. The company admits that it didn't have as much usage as it would have hoped. Twitter teases Fleets features coming to the tweet composer and. Twitter Fleets is dead. The company announced that it is ending its...
InternetPhys.org

Study finds legacy media boosted fake Russian Twitter accounts in 2016

Many legacy media outlets played an unwitting role in the growth of the four most successful fake Twitter accounts hosted by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) that were created to spread disinformation during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, according to a study led by a University at Buffalo communication researcher.
Internet9to5Mac

Twitter is working on muting DMs, Professional accounts, more

Researcher Nima Owji and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi have uncovered a handful of new features that Twitter is working on for the platform. Head below for the details. Starting with Paluzzi, he says the company is working on “Twitter for Professionals,” which will be available within the settings tab. Users will be able to select a category to show on their profile the industry in which they work.
InternetThe Verge

Twitter will let you change who can reply to a tweet after you post it

Twitter is rolling out the ability to let you change who can reply to a tweet after you have posted it, the company announced Tuesday. You could already limit who replied to your tweets thanks to a feature rolled out widely in August, but you had to set that preference while writing the tweet — with this update, you can change who can reply at a later time, which could be a helpful way to reduce harassment. The feature will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Instagram tests a ‘reshare’ sticker, which actually makes it harder to share posts

Instagram doesn’t want you to spam your friends with all of the posts you come across and like. So today, it’s starting a test to make sharing to Stories slightly trickier. The company is testing a “reshare” sticker that can be placed in Stories. When selected, a “recently viewed” tab will surface and let users choose from posts they’ve seen in the last hour, saved, or posted, which they can then share in their story. They can insert IGTV, reels, and feed video content.
Internet9to5Google

Twitter Beta now lets you log in with your Google Account

After initially being spotted in testing, the latest Twitter beta update for Android now lets you log in using a connected Google Account. Google Account integration with Twitter is definitely long overdue, with the social media platform similarly working on Apple Account sign-in for those on the iOS side of the fence. Basically, this allows you to log in or create an account with your existing details, therefore bypassing the need to fill in basic information, such as your name and email address, and negates the password requirement.
POTUSThe Guardian

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account over Covid misinformation

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Monday over tweets that violated the social media company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy. Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65, and that organisations should not force “non-FDA” approved vaccines or masks on...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Idris Elba Wants Social Media Platforms To Verify All User Accounts

To help minimize the high spread of misinformation and cyberbullying, Idris Elba says that social media platforms should make it "mandatory" to verify all user accounts. The Harder They Fall actor headed to his Instagram on Sunday (July 18), urging the process that public figures go through to be verified on social media should extend to all accounts.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Twitter Account Actually Responds to "PS5 Is Better" Replies

Is the PS5 better than the Xbox Series X? Well, according to the militia of PlayStation fans who swarm every tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account, the "PS5 is better." Whether or not this is true, is a debate for another time, but if you follow the official Xbox Twitter account, you'll know it's replies are flooded with this exact reply, almost every time. Today, the corporate Twitter account leaned into this meme and tried to extend an olive branch to PlayStation fans overcome with negative emotion for the new Xbox Series X account. As you would expect, the tweet is quickly going viral.
Behind Viral Videosbleepingcomputer.com

TikTok, Snapchat account hijacker arrested for role in Twitter hack

A fourth suspect has been arrested today for his role in the Twitter hack last year that gave attackers access to the company's internal network exposing high-profile accounts to hijacking. The United States Department of Justice announced that Joseph O’Connor, a 22-year old UK national, was detained in Spain on...
Internettechlicious.com

How to Delete Your Twitter Account Permanently

If you’re looking to take a break from social media and tired of “big tech” invading your privacy, you’re not alone. According to Statista, 45 percent of Facebook users, 34 percent of Snapchat users, and 32 percent of Twitter users have considered deleting their social media accounts. And I've heard the same concerns directly from our readers.
BusinessThe Verge

Facebook will pay $1 billion to creators through 2022

Facebook plans to pay out $1 billion to creators over the next year and a half as part of an effort to court content makers to its many services. The money will be awarded to creators who use Facebook products in different ways: on Facebook, creators can get a cash bonus for running ads on their videos or reaching certain tipping milestones during livestreams; on Instagram, creators can get paid for enabling ads on their IGTV videos, getting tipped in livestreams, or creating popular videos on Reels.
POTUSThe Guardian

Briton arrested over high profile Twitter account hacks

A 22-year-old British citizen has been arrested in Spain in connection with a July 2020 Twitter hack which compromised the accounts of high-profile politicians and celebrities, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday. It named the British man as Joseph James O’Connor and said he faced multiple charges. He was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy