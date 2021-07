Artificial intelligence (AI) is sweeping through industries ranging from cybersecurity to environmental protection — and the Covid-19 pandemic has only accelerated this trend. AI may improve the lives of millions, but it also will inevitably cause accidents that injure people or parties — indeed, it already has through incidents like autonomous vehicle crashes. An outdated liability system in the United States and other countries, however, is unable to manage these risks, which is a problem because those risks can impede AI innovations and adoption. Therefore, it is crucial that we reform the liability system. Doing so will help speed AI innovations and adoption.