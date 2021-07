In a warning to Australians about the importance of getting vaccinated, the government says a large majority of guests at a recent birthday party in New South Wales got infected with Covid – while those who had their jabs remained safe.The party that took place on 19 June in West Hoxton, Sydney has been dubbed a super-spreader event after testing showed 24 unvaccinated guests contracted the Delta variant of the virus.Australia still has low rates of vaccination, with only about 5 per cent of the population fully protected with two doses. The party was attended by six healthcare workers – all...