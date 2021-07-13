Luke Macfarlane Came Out in 2008 and Kept His Love Life Very Private — Other Facts about Him

Star actor Luke Macfarlane is open about a lot of things, including his sexual orientation. However, there is more to the icon than his sexuality, especially his fantastic career.

Luke Macfarlane is popularly known as a Canadian-American actor and singer. The 41-year-old is famous for his character as Scotty Wandell on the ABC television drama "Brothers & Sisters."

Time and again, the talented actor has made the headlines due to his spectacular roles in incredible movies. However, his sexuality has always got the general public talking. Let us take a look into Macfarlane's life as a gay man.

LUKE MACFARLANE IS GAY

In 2008, Macfarlane made the headlines after coming out for the first time during an interview with Toronto's Globe and Mail Tuesday. Although the actor revealed it was the first time he spoke publicly about his sexuality, it was not a secret to his family and friends.

Being a big name in the movie industry, Macfarlane noted that the decision to come out publicly was not an easy one for fear of his sexuality affecting his acting career. Although he gave no details on his relationship life, he hoped to be married someday.

For so many people, gay marriage could mean different things, but for Macfarlane, it was all about two people who loved each other and deciding to commit to one another.

Although numerous people have witnessed Macfarlane's tremendous acting skills on the small screen, the 41-year-old prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye. In 2008, the singer sat down with Julliard to air his thoughts about his decision to keep his life private.

During the interview, the "Brothers & Sisters" alum explained that he was never interested in making intimate details about his life public. But he wanted the media to understand the difference between his sexual preference and his most private thoughts.

His dream remains to create an original chair design that will be different.

MACFARLANE'S CAREER

Acting on the big screen has always been Macfarlane's dream. The icon attended London Central Secondary School, where he loved math and science and thought of pursuing a career as a Doctor.

At some point, Macfarlane changed his mind and auditioned for The Juilliard School. While at the prestigious school, the singer was cast in some Broadway plays— "Tanner on Tanner'', "Kinsey'', and the television series "Over There."

Macfarlane once stated that roles always picked him, and that was the best description of his achievements in his career at the time. According to him, he had always been lucky, especially on TV.

The talented actor also starred in the movie "Killjoys" alongside Hannah John-Kamen and Aaron Ashmore. Macfarlane described his experience during the movie shoot as fun and sexy till its very end.

Over the years, the "Killjoys" star has starred in several movies, including films with an LGBTQ theme. The actor is also set to join other celebrities in the cast of Netflix's New Rom-Com "Single All The Way."

According to the movie producer, Joel S. Rice, the film is set to premiere during the holiday and has been tagged as a "genuinely holiday romantic comedy." The film explores friendship and love between gay men.

MACFARLANE LOVES WOODWORKING

Apart from acting, the "Night Shift" actor is a talented carpenter. He showed off his skills when he presented his friend, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was expecting his first child with his husband, Justin Mikita, with a beautiful hand-made crib.

Macfarlane took to Instagram to share their fantastic work of art with his numerous fans and followers. In the caption, the singer relayed that Ferguson and Mikita would be great fathers. He also hoped the crib would bring sleep to their bundle of joy.

Even though Macfarlane is a big fan of modernist and mid-century furniture and architecture, the actor once said he was jealous of Nick Offerman for being on the Fine Woodworking Magazine.

Macfarlane had always wanted to be the first actor on that cover. His dream remains to create an original chair design that will be different.