Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Macfarlane Came Out in 2008 and Kept His Love Life Very Private — Other Facts about Him

By Stephen Thompson
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 13 days ago

Star actor Luke Macfarlane is open about a lot of things, including his sexual orientation. However, there is more to the icon than his sexuality, especially his fantastic career.

Luke Macfarlane is popularly known as a Canadian-American actor and singer. The 41-year-old is famous for his character as Scotty Wandell on the ABC television drama "Brothers & Sisters."

Time and again, the talented actor has made the headlines due to his spectacular roles in incredible movies. However, his sexuality has always got the general public talking. Let us take a look into Macfarlane's life as a gay man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAHH4_0avCCf8P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Juf5j_0avCCf8P00

LUKE MACFARLANE IS GAY

In 2008, Macfarlane made the headlines after coming out for the first time during an interview with Toronto's Globe and Mail Tuesday. Although the actor revealed it was the first time he spoke publicly about his sexuality, it was not a secret to his family and friends.

Being a big name in the movie industry, Macfarlane noted that the decision to come out publicly was not an easy one for fear of his sexuality affecting his acting career. Although he gave no details on his relationship life, he hoped to be married someday.

For so many people, gay marriage could mean different things, but for Macfarlane, it was all about two people who loved each other and deciding to commit to one another.

Although numerous people have witnessed Macfarlane's tremendous acting skills on the small screen, the 41-year-old prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye. In 2008, the singer sat down with Julliard to air his thoughts about his decision to keep his life private.

During the interview, the "Brothers & Sisters" alum explained that he was never interested in making intimate details about his life public. But he wanted the media to understand the difference between his sexual preference and his most private thoughts.

His dream remains to create an original chair design that will be different.

MACFARLANE'S CAREER

Acting on the big screen has always been Macfarlane's dream. The icon attended London Central Secondary School, where he loved math and science and thought of pursuing a career as a Doctor.

At some point, Macfarlane changed his mind and auditioned for The Juilliard School. While at the prestigious school, the singer was cast in some Broadway plays— "Tanner on Tanner'', "Kinsey'', and the television series "Over There."

Macfarlane once stated that roles always picked him, and that was the best description of his achievements in his career at the time. According to him, he had always been lucky, especially on TV.

The talented actor also starred in the movie "Killjoys" alongside Hannah John-Kamen and Aaron Ashmore. Macfarlane described his experience during the movie shoot as fun and sexy till its very end.

Over the years, the "Killjoys" star has starred in several movies, including films with an LGBTQ theme. The actor is also set to join other celebrities in the cast of Netflix's New Rom-Com "Single All The Way."

According to the movie producer, Joel S. Rice, the film is set to premiere during the holiday and has been tagged as a "genuinely holiday romantic comedy." The film explores friendship and love between gay men.

MACFARLANE LOVES WOODWORKING

Apart from acting, the "Night Shift" actor is a talented carpenter. He showed off his skills when he presented his friend, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was expecting his first child with his husband, Justin Mikita, with a beautiful hand-made crib.

Macfarlane took to Instagram to share their fantastic work of art with his numerous fans and followers. In the caption, the singer relayed that Ferguson and Mikita would be great fathers. He also hoped the crib would bring sleep to their bundle of joy.

Even though Macfarlane is a big fan of modernist and mid-century furniture and architecture, the actor once said he was jealous of Nick Offerman for being on the Fine Woodworking Magazine.

Macfarlane had always wanted to be the first actor on that cover. His dream remains to create an original chair design that will be different.

Comments / 9

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
291K+
Followers
29K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Luke Macfarlane
Person
Aaron Ashmore
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Justin Mikita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Television#Love Life#Canadian#Abc#Globe And Mail#The Juilliard School#Killjoys#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Amomama

110-Year-Old Ohio Woman Reveals Secret to Her Longevity

Health is at the top of many people's lists when it comes to the pursuit of a long life, but a 110-year-old woman's sweet tooth has challenged this theory as well as a 90-year-old man's penchant for adrenaline. Alma Kahl, who lives in Portsmouth in Ohio, recently celebrated her 110th...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Is the Proud Father to Seven Children – Meet His Huge Family

Legendary actor Kevin Costner took his time to share his sentiments about being a father to seven children. Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood's greatest actors, with several box-office and critically-acclaimed films under his belt. His most memorable movies include "The Untouchables," "Hidden Figures," "The Bodyguard," "A Perfect World" and "Message in a Bottle."
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Distractify

Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson Has Died at the Age of 23

Another day, another loss in Hollywood to grieve over. Over the last few months, the entertainment industry has lost many pioneers and rising stars. From Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy, the deaths of public figures have become a painful reality. And unfortunately, actor and model Daniel Mickelson has also become one of our fallen stars.

Comments / 9

Community Policy