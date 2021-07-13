Letter: Just say ‘do not come,’ man

Come on man. Joe Biden is solving problems so effortlessly we may soon run out of problems altogether. Here’s the deal. The illegal immigration crisis which has bedeviled previous administrations has been resolved by Joe and immigration Czarina Kamala Harris and the solution is so obvious one wonders why no one else ever thought of it. Simply tell potential migrants, “Do Not Come.” That’s it. No need for walls, fences or armies of border patrol officers. A solution as simple as Joe himself. It is reminiscent of the “Just Say No” campaign during the war on drugs. And I’m sure “Do Not Come” will be just as effective in addressing this problem as “Just Say No” was in addressing the drug problem.