Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oroville, CA

Letter: Just say ‘do not come,’ man

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 13 days ago

Come on man. Joe Biden is solving problems so effortlessly we may soon run out of problems altogether. Here’s the deal. The illegal immigration crisis which has bedeviled previous administrations has been resolved by Joe and immigration Czarina Kamala Harris and the solution is so obvious one wonders why no one else ever thought of it. Simply tell potential migrants, “Do Not Come.” That’s it. No need for walls, fences or armies of border patrol officers. A solution as simple as Joe himself. It is reminiscent of the “Just Say No” campaign during the war on drugs. And I’m sure “Do Not Come” will be just as effective in addressing this problem as “Just Say No” was in addressing the drug problem.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Government
Oroville, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has a change of heart regarding the filibuster ... again

Mark it down as another flip-flop: President Joe Biden came out against abolishing the legislative filibuster on Wednesday night after previously suggesting he would support leftist efforts to get rid of it. When asked whether the filibuster was his priority over voting access, Biden said during a televised townhall: “No,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Deroy Murdock: Biden, Democrat policy failures – from crime to immigration, can Left get anything right?

From immigration to crime, energy and beyond, Democrats have the Midas touch in reverse: Everything they handle turns to manure. *Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly has claimed that "the border is closed." Regarding the illegal-alien surge through Mexico, "we have seen extreme progress over these last few months," Vice President Kamala Harris insisted on June 25.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy