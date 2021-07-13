Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: A different perspective of familiar events

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 13 days ago

I have always been told that the winner writes the history from their view. For some interesting reading and for those consummate fact checkers: try Howard Zinn’s “Real History of The United States;” this may be fun. Or maybe a new one: Steve Koonin “Unsettled” for an insider view of Climate Change from an Obama administration appointee. This should be a start on maybe a different perspective of the same events; told from not the winner’s view but from a fact and analytical side as should “science.”

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Zinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ReligionBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Differing assumptions about the meaning of freedom

The following bumper sticker caught my eye: "I believe in FREEDOM, what do you believe in?" Well, how can anyone argue with that, especially in a democracy where everyone is equal under the law?. But on second thought I realized that my basic assumptions in reference to freedom, equality, and...
ScienceOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Science is not a popularity contest

Mr. Watts has a popular blog. Having a blog does not make him a scientist. The Onion is popular, but that does not make The Onion a real news source. Mr. Watts has been listed as co-author of published scientific papers. So have many of my undergraduates and the occasional high-school student. Having their names on a paper is not what made those students scientists.
Mental Healthnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Emotional Climate Change

I’d like to talk about “Emotional Climate Change.” As emotional beings, our initial context for expressing emotions is our families of origin. This natural system involves roles and interactions that develop into patterns of behavior between family members. These patterns significantly influence each person’s development into their adulthood.*. For example,...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

From my perspective

Somebody help me out and explain, what, in today’s climate, is not racist? This isn’t intended as a rhetorical question. I’d really be curious to hear an honest, yet logical, answer to that question from one of our so-called “progressive liberals” (I believe these people’s logic is actually regressive but a topic for another column). The news is full of events and circumstances that are referred to as “racist” that I never would have remotely considered. Quite frankly, I don’t see how the people making these allegations make that leap. Let’s look at two situations that are current.
MilitaryCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: The military and Marxism

There seems to be increasing concern today at least among Republicans in Congress regarding the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) within the U.S. Army and in the other services as part of their continuing efforts to increase diversity and inclusion within the armed forces. As described in Mark Levy’s...
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: The myth of critical race theory

Many people refer to Derrick Bell as the father of Critical Race Theory (CRT). He worked tirelessly to promote a racially-driven philosophy of law during his tenure as the first African American professor at the Harvard School of Law (1971-1990). He wrote books and articles. He spoke at conferences and even staged protests to seek to legitimize CRT in the American consciousness. Those who agreed to the presence of systemic racism in the United States were said to have “woken up” to the endless oppression of minority groups. Those who disagreed were dismissed as narrow-minded racists.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Visual Artnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Exploring Without Judgment

This month, I’ve attempted to paint with watercolors. With little training or skill, I had low expectations. Paintbrush in hand, I stared at the blank page and was scared! This may totally fail. Hesitating, I took a breath and let go. It’s just playing with paint. When we play, we...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Economic Rent: The Historical perspective

Adam Smith FRSA was a Scottish economist between 1723 and 1790. He was recognized for bringing the moral philosopher and the pioneer of political economy served as a key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment. Also, known as “The Father of Economics” Once said- The Wealth of Nations is a precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Throughout his professional career, He developed the concept of division of labor by expounding upon how rational self-interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity. Smith famously argued that the difference between a street porter and a philosopher was as much a pick of the division of labor at its cause.
EnvironmentOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Nothing new about heat waves, droughts

From private correspondence, it appears Dr. Roger Lederer does not wish to take me up on my offer of a live debate about weather and climate, which is unfortunate, but not unexpected. Few can handle a live debate. Meanwhile, for those who insist that the record heat wave in Washington...
PoliticsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Time to put people before politics

I’ve never been the type to say “I told you so,” but doggonit’ if councilors Reynolds, Coolidge, Morgan and Tandon haven’t earned it. When the four voted to begin evictions of unhoused people last winter, I stated in this newspaper that the process was “ethically, morally and quite possibly legally wrong.” I am supported on the first two points by every major religion, and now the latter has been confirmed by Judge England.
Aerospace & Defensenorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Billionaires In Space

This past week we witnessed the launch of commercial space travel with two billionaires boldly going where no billionaire has gone before. Both Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos rocketed to the edge of space and returned safely to earth. And I am conflicted. On the one hand, these are...
cookcountynews-herald.com

Choose a better perspective

Have you ever had a day when you felt overwhelmed by everything? Too much on the to-do list? Drained by lack of self-care? If you say no, I feel you are either a saint or a fibber as I’m not one to call anyone a liar. We recently had a month-long remodel project in our home, and I just couldn’t […]
Newport, RInewporthistory.org

History Bytes: Perspective, in and on the Archives

Hampton Smith, Ph.D. student, MIT, is one of the 2021 Buchanan Burnham Fellows working on capturing data from the NHS archives on Black and Indigenous people of color in colonial Newport, Rhode Island. The following post relates to how, when exploring the histories of marginalized peoples, maintaining an awareness of those who recorded historical documents is just as important as knowing those who were recorded.
Societynorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Are You Against The Truth?

Critical Race Theory is a hot topic right now. I recently posted a meme about it, and a Facebook acquaintance referred to me as a Communist. Based on my engagements, most who oppose it don’t know what it is. Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a part of law schools for over 40 years. It’s a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy. The core idea is racism is a social construct, and it is not merely the product of individual bias and prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
Global WarmingOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Plan for the worst, hope for the best

He, he, he, I know not funny but I’ve run out of quips to say when meeting people. I don’t know if this is just a hot spell, sever drought, global warming, media hype, or the gods playing with us, but it’s changed my behavior. Besides becoming cranky, lazy and a whiner I am conserving water, and turning up the thermostat. My wife and I walk at 6 a.m. and get our chores done early. We sleep with the windows open. Here’s the rub, one of us has to wake up when the outside temp finally is below 80.

Comments / 0

Community Policy