Letter: A different perspective of familiar events

Somebody help me out and explain, what, in today’s climate, is not racist? This isn’t intended as a rhetorical question. I’d really be curious to hear an honest, yet logical, answer to that question from one of our so-called “progressive liberals” (I believe these people’s logic is actually regressive but a topic for another column). The news is full of events and circumstances that are referred to as “racist” that I never would have remotely considered. Quite frankly, I don’t see how the people making these allegations make that leap. Let’s look at two situations that are current.