On Friday, a basket of European bourses had closed out the session at all-time closing highs following an ECB (European Central Bank) policy meet that had hinted an utterly dovish monetary policy for a longer duration as delta variants seemed to have backpedalled a barrage of major economies in the 26-member eurozone, while growing optimism over an upbeat earnings’ season following an ease of pandemic-led curbs had added to further bullish bias.