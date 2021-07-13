Hajime Sorayma Debuts Latest Artwork in Casetify Collaboration

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJoining the tech brand’s long list of collaborators, Hajime Sorayama has designed a collection of retro-futuristic accessories for Casetify. The Japanese contemporary artist has worked with the Hong Kong-based label to dress metallic phone cases, AirPod covers and more with his Sexy Robot and SORAYAMA T-REX motifs. In addition, the tech range showcases SORAYAMA Shark, a new artwork scheduled to be displayed at Sorayama’s upcoming solo exhibit in Guangzhou, China this month. The phone covers, which include MagSafe-compatible options, arrive in mirror designs to accompany the robot illustrations. Rounding out the collection are Apple Watch bands, water bottles and MagSafe wallets.

