Hajime Sorayma Debuts Latest Artwork in Casetify Collaboration

If you are just starting to build your own sneaker collection, one classic shoe you’ll certainly want to get your feet on is the New Balance 990, a silhouette that perfectly combines style and comfort. I guess you could say I was stuck in my comfort zone (that being Nike and adidas kicks), and had honestly never considered owning a pair of New Balances before. However, when the 990v5 model began to constantly pop up on my Instagram feed, I wanted to see for myself what the hype was all about.