Investors Lock Gaze On U.S. CPIs, RBNZ Decides On Policy

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal equities traded higher yesterday and today in Asia, ahead of the US CPIs for June, which may well affect expectations over the Fed’s future course of action. Accelerating underlying inflation may bring hike bets forward, but market participants may get a clearer view on the Fed’s plans by Fed Chief Powell himself, who testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight, the spotlight is likely to fall on the RBNZ monetary policy decision. Given that, last week, a closely watched business confidence index jumped to its highest in four years, we see the case for a relatively optimistic language.

Person
Jerome Powell
#Us Inflation#European Union#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Rbnz#Congress#Asian#Nzd#Cad#Aussie#Eu#German#Nasdaq#Hang Seng#Fomc#Committee#Fed Funds#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs#Gs
