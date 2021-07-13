Cancel
Environment

Forecast: More stormy weather on the way Tuesday

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
An NBC2 Severe Weather First Alert is in effect for Tuesday for the potential to see localized flooding with some of today’s rain

After a relatively quiet and sunny morning, we’re on track to see another stormy afternoon across Southwest Florida.

A few showers could still form before noon today, mainly deep inland, but the prime time for rain today will be during the afternoon hours.

Rain coverage today will likely be higher than Monday with roughly 80% of the area seeing rain at some point during the day.

Temperatures will be seasonable for mid-July with highs reaching the low to mid-90s before the rain-cooled air moves in.

The NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team has a Severe Weather First Alert in place today with some of today’s rain leading to localized flooding.

The forecast will trend drier through the evening, but an isolated shower or storm will still be possible after sunset.

For Wednesday, we’re in store for another stormy afternoon thanks to plenty of tropical moisture in place over south Florida.

By Thursday, we’ll dial down our rain chances a bit as drier air moves over the area, bringing more sunshine with daytime highs in the low to mid 90s.

