For all the talk of multitasking countertop appliances, there's something reassuring about a great toaster. It does one thing and does it really well, consistently serving up a beautifully browned slice of bread. Whether you're making an avocado toast, PB&J, or an egg-and-cheese sandwich, a solid toaster is almost as important as the ingredients themselves.