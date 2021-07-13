Sharpe Refectory reopens for in-person dining after more than a year of take-out only
The clock struck 12 noon Monday and in the Sharpe Refectory, for the first time in over a year, a familiar scene appeared. Students rushed in with raincoats and backpacks wet after the journey from their dorm or previous class. The square eight-person tables became almost fully populated with groups of students chatting over plates of mac ’n’ cheese and canned AHA sparkling water. Elsewhere in the dining space, some students huddled together over paper cups of coffee, concentrated on the Zoom rooms on their computers.www.browndailyherald.com
Comments / 0